Missoula County in VERY HIGH fire danger

Missoula County remains in VERY HIGH fire danger according to the Missoula County Fire Protection Association.

Recent days, temperatures have hit the nineties and grasses are continue to cure. This creates fire fuel, the primary carrier of fires in the wildland the MCFPA says.

In a press release, they explain "All fuels, both live and dead, have dried to the point that fires will quickly spread out of the control of initial attack resources."

Out door debris burning by permit has been closed and will for the remainder of fire season.

The release continues, "Missoula County residents need to know that our wildland firefighters face a long, arduous fire season even without having to respond to human-caused fires."

Saturday's storm sparked dozens of fires, for instance, keeping firefighters incredibly busy.

"At no time should a campfire ever be left unattended, until it is dead-out and cold to the touch. Do what firefighters do: DROWN with water, STIR with a hand-tool, & FEEL with a bare hand to make sure the fire is out before leaving. One less spark, one less wildfire."