Missoula Fire Department fights Beckwith house fire

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Missoula Fire Department saved homeowners $300,000 worth of potential damage when an E. Beckwith house caught fire. All occupants of the home were safe outside the building.

On arrival, crews found the attic area in flames.

An attack was initiated through the interior ceiling space and attic hatch, the truck company aided crews by cutting ventilation holes in the attic to reduce the horizontal spread of the fire.

Station #5 crew assigned Rapid Intervention Crew to protect interior crews working in the heavy heat and smoke conditions. Call-in crews were utilized to cover additional calls in the city during this incident.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

