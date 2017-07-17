Man drowns in rafting accident

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14.

The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf." All three of the occupants of the raft were thrown into the water.

The raft got stuck in the hydraulic below the shelf. The victim helped the two other occupants to shore. The raft became dislodged and he attempted to swim after it to retrieve it but drowned in the process.

None of the occupants of the raft were wearing a life jacket.

An initial search of the river Saturday evening by North Valley Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Office personnel and the Two Bear Helicopter was unsuccessful in locating the victim.

On Saturday, members of the Flathead County Sheriff Dive Rescue team and North Valley Search and Rescue resumed the search. Divers were successful in locating the victim in about 15 feet of water in an eddy below the shelf.

The victim is identified as Lee Alan Gebro, 44-years-old, from Minneapolis Minnesota.