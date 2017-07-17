Two killed in separate crashes near Missoula over weekend

Two people were killed in two separate crashes near Missoula on Sunday.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the first crash happened on Highway 12 near mile marker 27 just after 11:45 am. An eastbound vehicle carrying a single person crossed the center-line and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. A family of five was in the westbound car. All six people were taken to local hospitals, where one person from the westbound car was pronounced dead.

The second crash occurred later in the day at approximately 3:45 pm. MCSO says a vehicle lost control on the 107 ramp to I-90 near east Missoula. The vehicle rolled several times down an embankment and landed on its hood. The female driver was pronounced dead on-scene. Two passengers were taken to local hospitals

The crash is still being investigated by Montana Highway Patrol, while Coroners with MCSO are conducting the coroners investigation.