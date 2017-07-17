Miller's Jewelry celebrates 135 years, what's the secret to success?

Miller’s Jewelry has been operating in Bozeman for many years, 135 years to be exact. But what makes a business so successful?

Yes I did, Cece Johnson says Millers Jewelry is the oldest Jewelry Shop in Montana celebrating 135 years. But whats the secret to success? Here are some tips.

Johnson said, "First and foremost is customer service, you want to be able to give people a friendly customer service they want to come back on a regular basis. Second is a quality product, something you can sell with confidence and put out with a long service behind that. The third thing is involving your community and being involved with the people in the community and establishing yourself as part of that community.

Miller’s Jewelry celebrated their 135 years on Friday and they hope to celebrate many more.