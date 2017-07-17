Miller's Jewelry celebrates 135 years, what's the secret to succ - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Miller's Jewelry celebrates 135 years, what's the secret to success?

Posted: Updated:

Miller’s Jewelry has been operating in Bozeman for many years, 135 years to be exact. But what makes a business so successful?

Yes I did, Cece Johnson says Millers Jewelry is the oldest Jewelry Shop in Montana celebrating 135 years. But whats the secret to success? Here are some tips.

Johnson said, "First and foremost is  customer service, you want to be able to give people a friendly customer service they want to come back on a regular basis. Second is a quality product, something you can sell with confidence and put out with a long service behind that. The third thing is involving your community and being involved with the people in the community and establishing yourself as part of that community.

Miller’s Jewelry celebrated their 135 years on Friday and they hope to celebrate many more.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.