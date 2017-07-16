Three Forks Rodeo more than just a rodeo

For more than 70 years, the Three Forks Rodeo has been a tradition in the Gallatin Valley.

Taking place on the third weekend of July, the event brings in rodeo fans from all over the world. Despite some sweltering temperatures, rodeo officials say they had the best attendance in the 71 years the town has hosted the rodeo. With some of Montana's best cowboys and cowgirls putting on a highly entertaining and competitive show, the fans kept their energy up for both nights of Three Forks biggest weekend. But, the annual celebration is more than just a rodeo. The local first responders hosted meals for the rodeo fans, and the town would fill up downtown for food, drinks, dancing, and even more fun. The rodeo has grown to be the biggest event of the summer for the town of Three Forks, and the event's organizers wouldn't have it any other way.

"We've spent a lot of time over the last 20 years really trying to build this up where it's a great event for the whole family," said Three Forks Rodeo Board President Chuck Wambeke.

"This is the event for Three Forks," said former mayor and Rodeo Board Member Gene Townsend. "If something is going to happen in Three Forks, classes, class reunions, family reunions, they pick this weekend. This is our weekend."