Pattee Canyon has no threat to structures yet

There is another fire in the local area south of I-90 and the Bonner area.

It is located about one mile north of Pattee Canyon Campground and the Missoula Ranger District.

The fire initially started around 2:50 PM.

Boyd Hartwig, the Fire Information Officer for Lolo National Forest, just sent us more updates.

The fire is about three to four acres.

According to Boyd, there are two crews, two heavy helicopters doing bucket work, and three engines on the scene.

Boyd said, “Helicopters are dropping water on the fire, which is in timber and active due to the gusty winds and available fuels. No structures are immediately threatened. Crews and aircraft are making progress on this fire in challenging conditions.”

Boyd just said in his most recent update, "A Hot Shot crew has just arrived and is moving into the fire area. Firefighters continue to make progress in checking fire spread and working toward containment."