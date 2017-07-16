Firefighters battle lightning-caused fires near Blue Mountain, Grant Creek and Hwy 12

MISSOULA- firefighters responded to six lightning caused fires Saturday evening and Sunday on the Missoula Ranger District.

Most of the fires were concentrated in the Blue Mountain area, where firefighters responded to three fires.

None of the fires were larger than one acre and firefighters were able to construct fireline and either contain or control all the fires before withdrawing this afternoon due to an incoming storm cell and potentially dangerous winds.

Firefighters will resume patrolling or staffing these fires as needed.

One of the recent fires was in the Grant Creek area, and that fire was being mopped-up Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the Blue Mountain and Grant Creek fires, firefighters also responded to two fires near Howard Creek in the Highway 12 corridor – both fires less than an acre.

Firefighters also responded to a report of smoke in the Sheep Mountain area northeast of Missoula but no fire activity was located. Fire managers are continuing to receive additional firefighting resources – both firefighters and equipment -- from National Forests in neighboring regions and that is expected to aid local fire suppression efforts.

Slide Rock Fire: There was some single and group tree torching in the fire area this afternoon and some continued wind-driven fire growth.

Overall, there was not significant fire growth.

The entire fire area is heavily spotted with small fires and now encompasses 150 acres. This fire is remote, with no access, and is located in steep terrain and heavy timber.

Firefighter safety is a priority in determining how and when to engage this fire and fire managers are continuing to evaluate actions for managing the fire.

Aviation has been successful in controlling spot fires and checking fire spread in targeted locations.

There are no communities adjacent to this fire.