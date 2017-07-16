Fire crews reach 'near-containment' on five NW Montana fires

KALISPELL- Fire crews are getting to the near containment point on several fires burning in Lincoln and Sanders Counties.

You may remember, these fires--they started the weekend of July 9th when lightning moved across parts of Northwestern Montana and started a multitude of fires in the area. The fires were picked up by the wind on that particular Sunday night, moving smoke into the Flathead Valley.

Now the fires are under the control of Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team as they burning in the Highway 2 corridor:



Lazier Creek 3 Fire: 1,145 acres, 60% contained, 388 personnel assigned. Located south of Highway 2 and west of the Thompson River Road. Today firefighting resources will focus on the east end of the fire ensuring the line is secure. Mop up operations on the remaining fire perimeter will continue using hose lays to deliver water to hot spots.



Rogers Mountain Fire: 78 acres, 80% contained, 47 personnel assigned. Located 3 miles Northwest of Happy’s Inn. Mop up operations will continue through the day with crews gridding the interior of the fire for any remaining hot spots.



Grubb Fire: 16 acres, 100 % contained, 16 personnel assigned. Located north of Pleasant Valley. Resources will remain on scene to patrol the fire looking for new smoke and hot spots.



NW Meadow Peak Fire: 12 acres, 100% contained, 17 personnel assigned. Located northwest of Meadow Peak Lookout. Resources will remain on scene to patrol the fire looking for new smoke and hot spots.



2645 Fire: 4 acres, 100% contained, 15 personnel assigned. Located just west of the NW Meadow Peak Fire. Resources will remain on scene to patrol the fire looking for new smoke