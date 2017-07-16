Turn your eyes northward Sunday, because the 'Northern Lights' will dance

MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting a sight for sore eyes for Sunday; the Northern Lights.

In a Facebook post-Sunday, the NWS posted this update to their followers.

“Heads up, everyone turn your eyes northward tonight, because the aurora could dance across our night sky!”

Summertime in Western Montana has usually presented a good opportunity to see the Northern Lights. In fact, sky watchers did see the lights a handful of times already this summer.

The National Weather Service says “A moderate geomagnetic storm has been producing some impressive aurora activity already, and tonight's clear skies should make for good viewing potential. “

Check out the graphic for more information.