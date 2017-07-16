Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks 'climate change' in Glacier Park

MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park

In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.”

It appeared the visit had something to do with Zuckerberg’s interest in climate change.

“The impact of climate change is very clear at Glacier,” Zuckerberg said in his post.

“In the last hundred years, the average global temperature has risen 1.5 degrees. But in the high elevations of Montana where Glacier is the temperature is warming at 3x the global average -- enough to melt glaciers.”

However, it wasn’t all work, the multimillion dollar website innovator also had fun seeing the beautiful landscape of Glacier National Park and visited the Rangers to talk about the ‘Bark Ranger’ program and what it does.

He shared the photos of him with a bark Ranger dog as well as one picture enjoying a red jammer bus tour.

“Thanks to all the Rangers for all you do and for showing me around such an amazing place. We need to make sure parks like Glacier -- and the planet overall -- are around for future generations to enjoy,” he said.