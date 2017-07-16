Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks 'climate change' in Glacier Park

One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting a sight for sore eyes for Sunday; the Northern Lights. In a Facebook post-Sunday, the NWS posted this update to their followers.
MISSOULA- firefighters responded to six lightning caused fires yesterday evening and today on the Missoula Ranger District.
You could save a life by learning CPR.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
