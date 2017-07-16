Crews battle 'Meyers Fire' near Pintler Wilderness boundary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews battle 'Meyers Fire' near Pintler Wilderness boundary

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

DILLON- A fire is ongoing at Myers Creek near the Pintler Wilderness boundary line.

Those with the agency trying to control the fire say, the fire is 3 miles southwest of Moose Lake and is currently spread over 45 acres.

There are 60 members of nearby hot shot fire crews to fight the blaze in addition to 1 helicopter in the area with another on the way from Idaho.

Fire Management Officer Joe Brabender from the Pinter District says there is a full-suppression management strategy in place to suppress the fire and it is 90 percent contained.

The fire started from a lightening strike that hit the area earlier in the weekend.

