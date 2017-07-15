A Big Sky resident saves a Montana man with CPR while on the tra - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A Big Sky resident saves a Montana man with CPR while on the trails

Posted: Updated:
Big Sky -

One Montanan man is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving CPR help from a passerby.

Jill and Jason Singer were out biking on the Ousel Falls trail near Big Sky when Jason went into cardiac arrest and fell from his bike.

The doctors told the Singers that Jason would not be alive today if it wasn't for Kevin Budd a Big Sky resident who came across them on the trail and happened to be EMT certified. 

Budd gave Jason CPR helping his wife until the first responders made it to the trail.

First responders say every minute counts when it comes to life or death. ABC FOX Montana spoke to one of Jason's rescuers and he says knowing CPR made all the difference when the clock was ticking.

“It gives other people who have the same issue a chance,” said Kevin Budd, rescuer. “All of a sudden they have a medical problem get at least a fighting chance people who are right there to perform CPR before the ambulance had a chance to arrive.”

Kevin Budd a Big Sky resident just happened to meet the Singers on the trail and he knew just what to do.

“I have been an EMT for a long time,” said Budd. “I used to be a ski patroller at Moonlight Basin so I've had a million trainings on how to do it, but this is the first time I've ever done it on a live person so I'm happy it worked out the way it did.”

Now that Kevin knows Jason is back home safe and sound with his three boys and wife he says all that practice on dummies was worth it.

“Oh it's great, it's incredible,” said Budd. “I've heard from a lot of people that CPR is not usually that successful so I’m just lucky that it worked out and that we were there. It’s just dumb luck for everything to meet at the same time. I guess just having been through all of the training I knew what to do and I just did it.”

Stephen Pruiett captain of the Big Sky Fire station says Big Sky residents are saving lives by using CPR.

“Affective CPR save a lot of lives.” we've had three last week was the third witnessed cardiac arrest witnessed or by standard initiated CPR and they had a full recovery with zero your logical effects

Pruiett the best thing you can do is implement CPS as soon as possible.

“We have to keep that heart pumping in the blood circulating in action going on so any oxygen is good but when you get oxygen to the brain,” said Captain Pruiett.

Pruiett says first you need to check the person responsiveness have someone call 911 and began CPR.

“Hands only process the general rule is to go right between the nipple and breast found one hand or the other you want to meet at the Palm right on that chest bone,” said Pruiett.  Keep your arms straight over the body using the upper body weight to give you the force to push down. Keep your body directly over it when you come up you want to get your palm completely off about 100 times a minute.” 

Pruiett says with proper training you can save a life.

If you would like to become certified Big Sky Fire and many other fire stations across the state teach courses.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:57:02 GMT

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

  • Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

    Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

    Friday, July 14 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:50:31 GMT
    Credit: Google @2017Credit: Google @2017

    Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

    Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

  • Yellowstone bobcat valued at $300,000+

    Yellowstone bobcat valued at $300,000+

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:14:00 GMT

    A famous bobcat in Yellowstone Park raises eyebrows as a new report shows it's worth more than $300,000. 

    A famous bobcat in Yellowstone Park raises eyebrows as a new report shows it's worth more than $300,000. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • 15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    15-year-old girl says she was raped by two including a 20-year-old man

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:12:06 GMT

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

    A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Owner charged in fatal dog attack

    Owner charged in fatal dog attack

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:21 GMT
    The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bull dogs, that law enforcement say were responsible for the death of Melissa Barnes at her home, June 24.   Bartlett is charged with two counts of Vicious / Dangerous Dog and two counts of failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations on the dogs as required. He has until July 28th, 2017, to make his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court to answer to these charges. The ...
    The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bull dogs, that law enforcement say were responsible for the death of Melissa Barnes at her home, June 24.   Bartlett is charged with two counts of Vicious / Dangerous Dog and two counts of failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations on the dogs as required. He has until July 28th, 2017, to make his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court to answer to these charges. The ...

  • Roofing contractors endure this brutal heat

    Roofing contractors endure this brutal heat

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-14 19:56:47 GMT

    Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor. 

    Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.