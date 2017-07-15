A Big Sky resident saves a Montana man with CPR while on the trails

One Montanan man is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving CPR help from a passerby.

Jill and Jason Singer were out biking on the Ousel Falls trail near Big Sky when Jason went into cardiac arrest and fell from his bike.

The doctors told the Singers that Jason would not be alive today if it wasn't for Kevin Budd a Big Sky resident who came across them on the trail and happened to be EMT certified.

Budd gave Jason CPR helping his wife until the first responders made it to the trail.



First responders say every minute counts when it comes to life or death. ABC FOX Montana spoke to one of Jason's rescuers and he says knowing CPR made all the difference when the clock was ticking.



“It gives other people who have the same issue a chance,” said Kevin Budd, rescuer. “All of a sudden they have a medical problem get at least a fighting chance people who are right there to perform CPR before the ambulance had a chance to arrive.”

Kevin Budd a Big Sky resident just happened to meet the Singers on the trail and he knew just what to do.



“I have been an EMT for a long time,” said Budd. “I used to be a ski patroller at Moonlight Basin so I've had a million trainings on how to do it, but this is the first time I've ever done it on a live person so I'm happy it worked out the way it did.”



Now that Kevin knows Jason is back home safe and sound with his three boys and wife he says all that practice on dummies was worth it.

“Oh it's great, it's incredible,” said Budd. “I've heard from a lot of people that CPR is not usually that successful so I’m just lucky that it worked out and that we were there. It’s just dumb luck for everything to meet at the same time. I guess just having been through all of the training I knew what to do and I just did it.”

Stephen Pruiett captain of the Big Sky Fire station says Big Sky residents are saving lives by using CPR.

“Affective CPR save a lot of lives.” we've had three last week was the third witnessed cardiac arrest witnessed or by standard initiated CPR and they had a full recovery with zero your logical effects

Pruiett the best thing you can do is implement CPS as soon as possible.

“We have to keep that heart pumping in the blood circulating in action going on so any oxygen is good but when you get oxygen to the brain,” said Captain Pruiett.

Pruiett says first you need to check the person responsiveness have someone call 911 and began CPR.

“Hands only process the general rule is to go right between the nipple and breast found one hand or the other you want to meet at the Palm right on that chest bone,” said Pruiett. Keep your arms straight over the body using the upper body weight to give you the force to push down. Keep your body directly over it when you come up you want to get your palm completely off about 100 times a minute.”

Pruiett says with proper training you can save a life.

If you would like to become certified Big Sky Fire and many other fire stations across the state teach courses.