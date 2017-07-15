Kids take to the sky at the Ennis Big Sky Airport for their 4th - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kids take to the sky at the Ennis Big Sky Airport for their 4th annual air show

ENNIS -

The Ennis Big Sky Airport is one of the fastest growing airports in the state. Saturday they held an air show to give back to the community.

As the planes took off for the sky at the Ennis Big Sky’s 4th annual air show, crowds cheered for the pilots as they soared through the air. 

Troy Hunter with Choice Aviation says his favorite part of the event is the expressions on the kids faces.

"Their faces light up and they just get all excited,” said Troy Hunter. “It's a great time and it's just really neat to see all the kids get really excited to experience aviation for the first time." 

Hunter says this event is only possible thanks to the help from the community. 

"We've had a lot of sponsors,” said Hunter. “A lot of local businesses have chipped in to help us out and just to make this possible."

"Not only did the kids get to see the planes flying through the air they also got a birdseye view with free plane rides. 

The pilots say the event offers free rides for the kids so they can get a taste of flying through the sky and maybe find their future career.

"My love for aviation started as a four-year-old who got to sit with the pilot flying an airplane,” said Leland Blatter, pilot. “That installed that spark in me that burns to this day so anytime I get a chance to talk to help kids in that way I'm all about it."

Hunter's hope for this event is to change a child’s life and bring the community together. 

