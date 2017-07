According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, severe weather in the area caused lightening strikes and a small fire to start in the areas of Sweeny Creek, Eight mile and St Marys Mountain. The Forest Service has been dispatched to combat the fire.

The Bitterroot Valley is under a severe weather warning with winds in the valley up to 60 miles per hour.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office asks people to be cautious and stay safe.