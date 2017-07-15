Severe weather causes fire in Sweeny Creek

According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office severe weather in the area caused lightening strikes and a small fire to start in the areas of Sweeny Creek, Eight mile and St Marys Mountain. Forest Service has been dispatched to combat the fire.

The Bitterroot Valley is under a severe weather warning with winds in the valley up to 60 miles per hour. The storm is estimated to hit Stevensville by 4:40 p.m. this afternoon.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office asks people to be cautious and stay safe.