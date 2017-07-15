Severe thunderstorms move through Western Montana

One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.

Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.

A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bull dogs, that law enforcement say were responsible for the death of Melissa Barnes at her home, June 24. Bartlett is charged with two counts of Vicious / Dangerous Dog and two counts of failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations on the dogs as required. He has until July 28th, 2017, to make his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court to answer to these charges. The ...