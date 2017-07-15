Fire managers check Slide Rock fire growth - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fire managers check Slide Rock fire growth

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA RANGER DISTRICT--A forty acre fire still burns nine miles south of Beavertail Pond and Rock Creek near Missoula.  This fire was originally discovered on July 13th.  The Slide Rock fire is located one mile northwest of Slide Rock Mountains and five miles east of Rock Creek Road. 

Air and ground crews have been assigned to the fire and it was determined on July 14th that strong and gusty winds pushed the fire slightly to the northeast.  Hotshot crews, three helicopters and one heavy tanks have been dispatched to the area.

Luckily there are no nearby communities within the fire area that are in immediate danger. 

The Forest Service Department of Agriculture wants to remind people that there is a temporary flight restriction in place for the area.  Flying personal drones in the area force fire manager to ground all air tankers, helicopters and other aerial firefighting aircraft.

