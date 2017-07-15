Fire managers check Slide Rock fire growth

MISSOULA RANGER DISTRICT--A forty acre fire still burns nine miles south of Beavertail Pond and Rock Creek near Missoula. This fire was originally discovered on July 13th. The Slide Rock fire is located one mile northwest of Slide Rock Mountains and five miles east of Rock Creek Road.
Air and ground crews have been assigned to the fire and it was determined on July 14th that strong and gusty winds pushed the fire slightly to the northeast. Hotshot crews, three helicopters and one heavy tanks have been dispatched to the area.
Luckily there are no nearby communities within the fire area that are in immediate danger.
The Forest Service Department of Agriculture wants to remind people that there is a temporary flight restriction in place for the area. Flying personal drones in the area force fire manager to ground all air tankers, helicopters and other aerial firefighting aircraft.
One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
A famous bobcat in Yellowstone Park raises eyebrows as a new report shows it's worth more than $300,000.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
