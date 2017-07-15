Local juice company re purposes Flathead cherries

On Saturday July 15th people from all over celebrated the annual Flathead Cherry Festival.

It’s summertime and cherry season and you come across a damaged cherry. Maybe it's got some bumps and bruises on it. Before now cherry growers had to throw that damaged fruit away and were unable to send it to buyers. Now a local company called Tabletree is re purposing the imperfect fruit.

Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste. Usually Flathead cherries split after a heavy rain fall or get bruised by falling from trees. The Snows explain to me that cherry growers can’t sell this damaged fruit to grocery stores.

Gary Snow says, “You have to be selling diamonds, not just cherries so anything that gets culled we can use for juice.”

Turning these cherries into juice also saves growers money. Snow tells us regardless of the quality of the cherries growers would have to pay the same money to ship their cherries to buyers.

The Snows always try and give back to local growers as they used to be cherry growers themselves. The Snows make sure to employ local people from the Flathead Valley in their company.

And the Snows tell us the cherry juice comes with healing properties as well.

Susan Snow explains, “It is quit an anti-inflammatory, and although we're not supposed to really advertise that information, many people do know. The Edmonton Eskimos used our juice for their sports injuries.”

If you missed out on the Flathead cherry festival on Saturday July 15th don’t worry. The festival will be in Polson all day on Sunday July 16th.