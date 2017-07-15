Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.

That's because after almost three years of bidding, the American Legion awarded the city the tournament. The tournament features teams from over seven states and Canada. And financially is expected to bring in over a half a million dollars in revenue. Mary Holmes with Destination Missoula says her job was easy because of the passion for baseball in the Garden City.

“I’ve never had such a large list of letters of support when putting a bid together because there was so much community support.” says Holmes.

Tom Barkley, President of the Missoula Mavericks, says that "we are all here for is to try and make opportunities for them to be able to play in a regional tournament like this and host it in Missoula.”

Matt Ellis, owner of the Missoula Osprey, who will do the actually hosting of the games at Ogren Park, says that the public should come out and support the team.

"You know this is really the high school baseball team, and it’s really important that we show them the support, and we are excited to host.” Ellis says.

The tournament begins on Wednesday, August 2nd, with all games being played at Ogren Park. And Missoula can celebrate even further, the 2018 American Legion Tournament will return to Missoula next season as well.