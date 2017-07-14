Summer heat increases crime

The heat is on and that can be a burglar's best friend.

The Bureau of Justice reported that every summer burglary rates rise.

The heat is on with temperatures reaching well into the 90s and many people are leaving car windows and screen doors open.

Travis Welsh with Missoula City Police said this can be an invitation for burglars.

"It only takes a minute to slip inside your house and grab something of value and get out,” said Welsh.

Welsh added if you aren't home then lock your doors.

Even though that sounds simple and like something everyone does daily, people still fail to do that one thing.

"It's surprising when we take reports of theft or crimes that occur in residences and many times we find out that doors weren't secured,” said Welsh.

Welsh suggested leaving windows half way so the glass can be some what of a barrier.

He mentioned to even have light sensors so it scares away burglars.

In fact, one homeowner here swears by them as one of her best security measures.

"Lighting all around our property whether it be in the barns, the fields, the house, anything. I know it can sometimes be annoying, but it's better safe than sorry,” said Daugherty.

Welsh continued to say if you have a pole of some sort that can help jam the window to keep in tightly closed.

Overall welsh said if you are not near your home even for a short period of time just simply lock up.