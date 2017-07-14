Yellowstone bobcat valued at $300,000+

A famous bobcat in Yellowstone Park raises eyebrows as a new report shows it's worth more than $300,000.

For many, photos and videos will be the closest we ever get to the elusive cat.

But for a few weeks in the winter of 2016, a bobcat spent time in plain sight by the Madison River, hunting, swimming and giving photographers the chance of a lifetime.

Ken Sinay, Director of Yellowstone Safari Co, has almost three decades of experience guiding in the park.

While he himself did not see this bobcat, he remembers the excitement around it.

"Numerous people were able to see this cat, and take videos and still photos and it was one of the most exciting and great opportunities for any photographer or videographer who wanted to get a bobcat in the wild."

Seasoned wildlife photographers, viewers and videographers dropped everything to come to the park to see the Madison River bobcat and it's the money they spent in doing so that gives this bobcat such a high value.

"In the case of this bobcat it was winter time, they have to have a place to sleep, they're going to find a place to eat, they have to travel somehow. There's a limited number of resources in a town like West Yellowstone, which was the case for this bobcat. There's going to be a number of businesses that benefit of these visitors coming in especially coming in all of a sudden."

The report calculating this bobcat's dollar figure was put together by researchers with Panthera, A wild cat conservation organization.

Their mission-- give people a different perspective on the value of wildlife, something Sinay says is not exclusive to bobcats.

In fact, another one of Yellowstone's creatures generates a lot more revenue.

"The animals they want to see more than anything else? Bears and wolves. Yellowstone happens to be the best place on earth to see wild free-ranging wolves and it's an excellent place to see two species of bear."

Sinay says it's the wildlife that hooks people in and keeps them coming back.