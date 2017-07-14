Butte man charged for allegedly shaking baby - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte man charged for allegedly shaking baby

BUTTE -

A Butte man is charged with assaulting a child after court documents state he shook a four-week-old infant.

Austin Blair Johnson, 27, allegedly caused the baby boy serious injury after he repeatedly shook him and dropped him on the floor at the end of June.

Assaulting a child is a felony and carries a potential of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

