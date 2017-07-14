Owner charged in fatal dog attack

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bull dogs, that law enforcement say were responsible for the death of Melissa Barnes at her home, June 24.

Bartlett is charged with two counts of Vicious / Dangerous Dog and two counts of failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations on the dogs as required.

He has until July 28th, 2017, to make his appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court to answer to these charges.

The dogs involved in this attack were euthanized on June 26. Both animals tested negative for rabies at the Montana State University Veterinary Laboratory.

The rabies test results allowed the victim’s family members to donate organs for transplant.