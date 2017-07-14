Regulatory panel chairman fined $3K for ethics violations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Regulatory panel chairman fined $3K for ethics violations

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state's chief political watchdog says the chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission broke ethics laws when he used office resources to write a column that disparaged a candidate for the regulatory body in last year's election.
    
In a ruling released Friday, Commissioner of Political Practices Commissioner Jeff Mangan issued a fine of $3,000 against PSC Chairman Brad Johnson for violating the state's Code of Ethics.
    
Mangan says Johnson broke the law by penning the letter in his office using a government computer and his state email account.
    
Johnson also violated the ethics code by having his agency's legal counsel to review his op-ed piece targeting 2016 candidate Caron Cooper.
    
Johnson did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

