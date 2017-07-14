Budget cuts would alter Montana's unique Medicaid expansion

By MATT VOLZ

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana may have to run its one-of-a-kind Medicaid expansion program for a third of the cost if lower-than-expected state income triggers budget cuts next month.



Montana is the only one of the 31 states to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act that uses a private insurance company to run its program.



But that contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana will be terminated if revenue figures to be released later this month fall far enough below expectations.



A new state law requires increasing levels of budget cuts depending how far state income falls short of revenue estimates. The Blue Cross contract would end if the difference is more than $12 million.



Lawmakers passed the law under the assumption that the state could do the same work for about a third of what Blue Cross charges.

