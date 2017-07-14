Roofing contractors endure this brutal heat

Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor. That’s exactly what Trevor Lipka and his team of roofing contractors do.

We spoke with Scott Lipka who has been on the job for two years. This year compared to last is brutal.

Lipka says, “It's really warm and the suns beating down on you, the sweat gets in your eyes. It's just pretty miserable.”

And Trevor Lipka tells us working on roofs is the hardest. There’s no shade and the materials placed on the roof reflect the sun’s heat back to Lipka and his workers.

Trevor Lipka explains, “It definitely wears you out doing roofing.”

Lipka tells us he tries to start his work day early around 6:00 a.m. That way his team can avoid the heat when it becomes the worst in the afternoon.

Lipka explains, “Three or four is usually when we quit. That's about when it's going to get as hot as it's going to be.”

Keevin Rhoads tells us spending long hours in the sun is dangerous to his health. He tries his hardest to stay hydrated, but sometimes it’s difficult. He tells us the best thing to do is drink plenty of water and Gatorade and take breaks in the shade. Gallons of water and coolers to keep their water and Gatorades cold were on site.