Students facing repercussions for allegedly breaking into Victor School

Three students are in hot water after one of them allegedly stole from Victor School.

One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8. AT 11 pm that night, the girl said that they entered the school. As she's a student groundskeeper, she said she had a key.

The principal, Lance Pearson, stated that student workers aren't allowed to be in the school outside of normal operating hours and must always have adult supervision. Pearson's also added that he understood she had a key but that she wasn't supposed to. He alleged that the girl took the key from the front office.

Once they entered the school, the girl told police that they found and baked frozen pizzas from the Youth Enhancement Program room. Each of them took various items from the classrooms such as pens, pencils, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and a stuffed snake according to the affidavit.

The girl said she later returned the key to the principal and paid for the pizzas.

Upon reviewing footage of the students allegedly entering the building, Pearson said he recognized all three of them.

The male student is facing charges for burglary and theft. The other female student was on probation and is now being held at the Missoula County Youth Detention Facilities.