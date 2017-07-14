Game of Thrones loyalty by state - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Game of Thrones loyalty by state

Winter is coming - even though it's blazing hot out. Game of Thrones returns to our screens this Sunday, with this season promising to be one of the best yet.

But where do America’s Thrones loyalties lie? Do they stand behind the House of Stark or align themselves with the Lannisters? To find out, we took Google Search data from each state and found out which House they searched for most.

As you can see, the majority of Americans firmly support the noble House of Stark. The top searches in a jaw-dropping 24 states, a landslide by anyone’s standards. Stark states include the key battlegrounds of California, Nevada, Wisconsin, Utah and New York.

You can see the complete study at Decluttr.com.

