Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder that parents should be aware of

A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate. Recently a product called Coco Loko was released by the company Legal Lean. Coco Loko is a snortable powder that supposedly gives you a 30 minute high.

But is this product safe?

The company that creates the powder said that Coco Loko is an energy supplement made of cacao powder, mixed with ingredients you would find in energy drinks. The product promises to give you a 30 minute high, lift moods, reduce anxiety, and give you a surge of energy. However, Dr. Mark Hodgson with Bozeman Health says this untested product has a lot of question marks.

Dr. Hodgson said, "No studies have been done to show or prove safety of this product. So the respiratory track is made for inhaling or exhaling gases and so there is certainly inherent risks to inhaling solid substances and they can be immediate, chemical irritations or maybe even allergic reactions. But the long term effects would be more of a concern."

Dr. Hodgson says that those long term effects could be similar to the black lung. It’s also important to remember that this product has not been FDA approved. Another major health risk to be worried about according to Dr. Hodgson is the mixture of energy drink stimulants.

"The stimulants we know put an increase stress on the heart. It increases ones blood pressure and heart rate. What we don't know is by inhaling it, as opposed to ingesting it, how much of it is being absorbed and what the effects on the cardiovascular in particular," said Dr. Hodgson .

Parents be warned, this product can be bought off of amazon and off the Legal Lean website. The price on amazon runs around 25 dollars.