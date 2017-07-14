Opening night at the new KettleHouse Amphitheater

It's Montana's newest major music venue, the KettleHouse Amphitheater hosts its first concert Thursday night with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band.

The doors to the venue opened at 5:30 pm and the concert started at 7 pm.

A staff member said they sold about 2500 tickets for the concert, but they did not know how many people were going to be driving.

Most people parked at the venue, which costs five dollars.

There was also street parking and parking along the highway.

Two volunteers who helped direct parking said they were doing everything they can to prevent getting highway 200 backed up.

A Sentinel Kiwanis Volunteer said, "It was a little hectic this first time, but it went relatively smoothly. We'll do better next time. We'll have a bigger crowd."

One of the concert goers also said parking could be more organized.

He said, "Everyone was flipping around a parking on the side of the street."

This concert goer also said that he knew about the shuttle service from the Top Hat in downtown Missoula to the venue, but he said when he drove by the shuttle there was a huge line so they decided to drive.

Regardless of some minor parking and transportation hiccups, there was still a ton of energy and excitement for opening night.

One woman said, "The music that the owner of the venue, Nick, is bringing to town and yes that Lyle is coming to town is huge. And we're on the river and the combo with the KettleHouse and the Top Hat and the Wilma. Just all that is awesome. It is good energy for the town."

Another concert goer said the atmosphere and staff was very friendly.

He said, "The customer service is excellent. All the patrons are cool. Everyone is in a good mood."

There were just a few complications, but that is to be expected when putting on a huge event at a new venue for the first time.

Find more about upcoming concerts: https://logjampresents.com/venue-info/kettlehouse-amphitheater/