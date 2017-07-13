Lincoln mother faces charges of being intoxicated while caring f - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lincoln mother faces charges of being intoxicated while caring for her young kids

LINCOLN -

A Lincoln mother is behind bars accused of being passed out drunk while caring for her two young children.

The mother’s five-year-old son was found wandering alongside a busy highway on 4th of July weekend.

Wheel Inn Bartender, Brittany Carter was outside the bar as she was watching the 4th of July firework show.

Carter said she spotted the boy from across the highway.

"I walked up to him and asked him what he was doing. He said with tears in his eyes, ‘I really hate when my mommy gets this drunk,’” said Carter.

Carter added that she picked up the boy and carried him across the highway and headed back to the bar.

"From what I was gathering from the 5-year-old was that his mom was drunk and passed out on the floor and his two-year-old sister was home,” said Carter.

Court documents said a deputy from Lewis and Clark County knocked loudly on the door and waited several minutes before Danielle Chapin opened the door.

It was also mentioned that she was asleep on the floor with her two-year-old daughter and smelled of alcohol.

Documents continued to say Chapin admitted to deputies that she had been drinking earlier that night.

The children were sent to a relative's house.

"Last I heard he was with his grandmother which is good. No kid should ever grow up without their mother, but I mean sometimes it's for the best,” said Carter.

Chapin faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children.

The preliminary hearing will be at the Lewis and Clark District Court on July 26th.

Chapin is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.  

