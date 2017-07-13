Three acres lost in Columbia Falls fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Three acres lost in Columbia Falls fire

Columbia Falls, MT.- A structure fire occurred at a home on Columbia Falls Stage Road on Thursday July 13th.  Lincoln Chute with Flathead Emergency management tell us crews were dispatched to the property around 2:30 p.m.  Chute tells us the strength and time of this grass fire was stronger and earlier than they are used to.  When crews arrived at the property flames were three feet high and wind spread the fire making it difficult to suppress.  Three acres of land and a shed were lost in the fire.

Bad Rock Fire Department was on scene, with DNRC dropping water from a helicopter on the property.

A majority of the fire was contained in an hour as crews began the mop-up process.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, Chute tell us the hot dry heat is a contributing factor.  He tells us home owners should be extremely cautious.  Keep the grass in your lawn short.  This will prevent fires from catching and spreading easily.

Chute says, "Well I think the take away from this is, we have fairly tall grass that it behind us and it looks green and lush.  It was backing against the wind.  We had about three foot flame lengths.  We're in fire season.  People need to be aware of that and we need to take extra precautions."

Chute stresses saying while the grass looks lush and green the heat has dried it out, making it a perfect catalyst for fire. 

