Critical water shortage hits Rocky Boy Indian Reservation

BOX ELDER, Mont. (AP) - The Rocky Boy Indian Reservation is going through a critical water shortage due to unrelenting heat and the failure of a major water storage tank.



Tribal Water Resources Director Dustin White has warned that as many as 3,000 people could be completely out of water within the next week if residents don't significantly reduce their water usage.



Chippewa Cree tribal officials implemented water restrictions more than a week ago, prohibiting residents of the Box Elder area from watering their lawns, filling swimming pools or even washing their vehicles. But demand for water during the recent heat wave continues to significantly outpace inflow from the system's four drinking water wells.



Individuals caught ignoring the order more than once could have their water turned off.



A burn ban is also in place on the reservation due to dry weather.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)