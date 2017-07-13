Here's where to park at the first concert in Kettlehouse Amphitheater

On Thursday Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will be the first artists to open the new music hub in Bonner: the Kettlehouse Amphitheater,

Hundreds of people will head into Bonner along Highway 200. Here's where to park if you are one of these people.

There is parking at the venue available for $5. There are are four separate lots with names featuring Kettlehouse beers such as Double Haul and Eddy out. There's about 1,200 spots total. Parking opens 90 minutes before the scheduled door time. There is no overnight parking.

The church and school just down the street from the amphitheater along Hwy 200 will also be doing parking of their own.

Limited parking will also be available along the highway, although Nick Checota, the owner of Logjam Presents, The Wilma and the Top Hat, didn't suggest it.

The speed limit there is only 35 and Highway Patrol says it's legal.

One of the best and fastest ways to get to this concert and future concerts at Kettlehouse is from the shuttle that will be running on nights of events.

Shuttles run every 15 to 20 minutes starting at 5 pm and continue throughout the show. The pick up location is right at the Top Hat. The last shuttle from the venue will leave at 11 pm and drop people back off at the Top Hat. The cost for the shuttle service is $5.

More information on parking at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater can be found here.