Card Skimmers, a crime you might be unaware of

Everyday people slide their cards not thinking that someone could be waiting to steal their information. According to ATM Marketplace, more than $2 billion in losses have been recorded at ATMs around the world due to card skimming.

Detective Robert Vanuka with Bozeman PD says Card Skimming is where a third party attaches a fake device on top of the card reader, or they compromise a card reader at something like a gas station or an ATM. But how do you protect yourself from something like this? Vanuka says it's hard to do, but there are some precautions that you can take.

Vanuka said, "It's just about being vigilant of what looks right and what looks normal. Does the device look like it's been compromised at all, does it look like it's temporary. Is it fixed? Is something dangling there like something is attached to it. Also be aware of your statements. A lot of people just charge and move on and they check their statements whenever.

Bozeman PD says if your card has been compromised you should do two things. Call your bank and report it to the police.