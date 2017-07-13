Adam the Bear steals show at Grizzly Nationals

Racing has many traditions for victory lane. There's chugging milk and kissing bricks, but in Montana, you take pictures with Adam, an 880 pound grizzly.

"I'm not a hunter, a fisherman," said Grizzly Nationals winner Wayne Johnson. "Everyone up here is. I'm from Oklahoma, this is all I do, so if it don't have an on/off switch, I don't want anything to do with it."

Adam is a pretty intimidating presence...something his trainer Troy Hyde understands.

"If someone told me, 'I'm going to stand a nine-foot grizzly bear up on his back feet on a tire, six feet away from you with a wire in between you and you're going to be fine.' I'd be like, 'Hmm,'" said Hyde.

You wouldn't think Grizzlies and race tracks would go well together, but with Adam, that's not the case.

"We've had him in the garage when we fire up the cars and different things," said Hyde. "He likes to play around with old tires and stuff. So he's always been around the races cars and the garage and it's never bothered him."

Adam stole the show this weekend but Hyde said fans can expect even a few more tricks up his fur for next year...

"We'll get him to bounce on the tire, kind of lift the car a little bit, things like that," Hyde said. "So next year will probably be a little bit better."

And if Johnson happens to win next year, he says he will be a little more prepared.

"As long as I don't have to get any closer than I did there," said Johnson. "It looked like he liked those Reese's Peanut Butter Cups pretty good. So maybe we'll go tomorrow to the store and buy a case of them and just put them the other direction from me."