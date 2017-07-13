Special interest group fights to get Locker Room Privacy Act on 2018 ballot

A special interest group fights to get the Locker Room Privacy Act on the 2018 ballot.

The Montana Locker Room Privacy Act requires schools and other government buildings to maintain a locker room for men, one for women, and to keep each private from the opposite sex.

Currently in the state of Montana, transgender individuals are allowed to use bathrooms with the gender they identify with on a case by case basis, so it is up to the schools to accommodate students as fairly as possible.

The Montana Family Foundation said they believe registered voters in Montana should have a say on this.

Jeff Laszloffy, President and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation, said that people are taking advantage of being identified as transgender.

Jeff said, "We had several cases of young ladies coming forward that specifically were college students that were put in uncomfortable situations at Montana State University and the University of Montana."

Jeff specifically said there was a case at the University of Toronto in a gender neutral restroom where males were caught taking photos over female student shower stalls.

David Herrera, Board Member of Western Montana LGBT Community Center, said that assaults have not been an issue with gender neutral bathrooms and are much more likely to occur elsewhere.

David said, "It's difficult enough growing up knowing that your physical gender does not match how you feel inside. And a lot of transgendered folks feel extremely threatened going into restrooms period."

David said most transgender people hide from public restrooms because they are afraid of being harassed.

There already was a proposed policy in the legislature by the Montana High School Association to allow transgender individuals to use the restrooms and locker rooms of the gender the identify with, but it caused so much public outcry that they dropped it before it was voted on.