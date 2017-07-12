Scam alert: Bozeman business scammed for $25,000 from a management company

As fraudsters grow more daring with schemes targeting businesses, Better Business Bureau warns business owners and purchasing agents to be on the lookout for fake purchase orders.

A recent scam targeting businesses and involving phony purchase orders has cheated business owners across the United States out of more than $950,000 in reported losses so far and now hits a local Bozeman cleaning supply store.

The business Waterford Management contacted the House of Clean in Bozeman looking for a large credit purchase of items like Downy and Bounce. It wasn't until they sent over $25,000 worth of product before they realized it was a scam. Now one employee hopes to warn other before making the same mistake.

"I was completely in all over the whole thing I literally lost sleep over the whole situation, said Shelly Bogle, House of Clean Employee.

Shelly Bogle a sales employee at House of Clean was the employee who dealt with the scammers.

"You don't think it's gonna happen in Montana, I felt like I let them down which I did let $25,000 worth of product that let go out the door for free," said Bogle.

She says her company and her felt like everything about the company Waterford Management seemed credible.

“I had search and search online when I first got this credit application from this customer their website looked awesome it was very informative it looked very legit," said Bogle.

When she asked the company why they wanted to order from House of Clean they responded: “that they managed facilities in Montana specifically in Billings in Great Falls and that it was just easier to get that product from a local vendor and so they had the right answers for everything."

When the shipment was sent that's when the company went dark without paying for the products.

“You couldn't get a hold of anybody from management anymore the phone messages kept on going to voice mail emails weren't being returned," said Bogle.

Bogle is hoping that no one else has to go through what happened to her.

“I don't want anyone else to fall for that and that's just a huge burden for an employee at a company,” said Bogle.

Here is some information from the Better Business Bureau so you don’t get scanned by companies like this.

How the Scam Works:

A fraudulent business rents a virtual office and creates an online presence. They open a bank account. They create marketing materials that they send out to suppliers around the country. They even create fake online entities to serve as references for them.

After a quick look, they seem legitimate, so when they order merchandise, businesses fulfill the orders – only to find out later that they fell for a scam and will not be paid.

To avoid phony purchase orders, BBB advises business owners and purchasing agents to: