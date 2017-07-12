Stolen truck still missing from Belgrade dealership

A Belgrade car dealership is still missing one of three vehicles stolen from its lot, during a Sunday crime spree that landed a husband and wife behind bars.

Bozeman police detectives say a Porsche Cayenne, a 2012 black Ford 350 and a 2014 black Ford 350 were stolen Sunday from Snyder Motors.

The suspects of the theft, Jacob Saunders, 38, and Katherine, 30, were arrested Sunday evening outside of Wal Mart.

Court documents state the couple tried to sell the vehicles, but the person they contacted for the sale alerted police.

Snyder Motors General Manager, Jeff Schmidt, says now they just want the final truck back and to move forward.

“It's taken a lot of time to figure things out and we have a business to run. So we just want to move on and get past this and go back to doing what we do, which is selling trucks, cars and SUVS and not worrying about stolen vehicles,” Snyder said.

Jacob Saunders is charged with two counts of felony theft, arson and burglary.

Katherine Saunders is charged with two counts of felony theft.

A picture of the missing truck is attached to this story. If you have any information call the Bozeman police.