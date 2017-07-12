Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has stopped in North Dakota on his personal challenge to visit every state in the U.S. this year.



Zuckerberg visited the Bakken on Tuesday and toured an oil rig near Williston. During his two-hour tour, Zuckerberg visited with oil and gas employees and learned about their jobs in North Dakota.



In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said regardless of people's views on energy, he thinks people will find the Bakken community "fascinating." And while he said many people he talked to acknowledged climate change, Zuckerberg said they also "feel a sense of pride that their work contributes to serving real needs we all have every day."



The tour was organized by the North Dakota Petroleum Council with help from Statoil, Nabors Drilling and Neset Consulting Service.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)