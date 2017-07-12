Yellowstone Park sees second-busiest June on record

Another busy June for Yellowstone National Park, but visitation dropped this year compared to June 2016.

New numbers from the park Wednesday show more than 803,298 people visited the park last month.

In June of 2016, that number was almost 840,000.

While 2017 has been a very busy year for the park with more than 1.3 million visitors so far, visitation is down by about 5 percent.

