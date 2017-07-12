Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.

This is why the analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com and Medicare Health Plans decided to team up to identify what health condition each state was most paranoid about according to Google.



Montana's biggest concern? Alcoholism apparently.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Montanans exhibit excess drinking. Compared to the rest of the nation, Montana's binge drinking problem is one of the most severe by state.

Only two other states had some form of drug abuse listed at their top health concern search.

As for what the other states are concerned about?

Diabetes makes its mark on many of the states' Google results, which correlates with the rate of the disease in the US. According to the CDC, over 29 million Americas have diabetes.

Check out the blue map for a list of top searches.