Missoula Police looking for missing teenage girl

Missoula Police issued a search for 14-year-old Cora Lynn Freshour on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Freshour's mother told police she ran from home June 27 at around 12:30 a.m. Police describe her as a white female, standing 5 feet 4 inches with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has pierced ears and wears braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a black wind-breaker, gray and black sweat pants and white Nike shoes. According to Cora's mother, she was carrying a black Dakine backpack when she left, and her hair was in pig-tails. Her mother said she may be trying to get to St. Ignatius to see her boyfriend.

Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer Dave Hayden at (406)396-3214.