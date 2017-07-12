UPDATE: Personnel increases to fight Kalispell fires - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Personnel increases to fight Kalispell fires

KALISPELL -

The number of personnel fighting the five fires on the Highway 2 corridor in Kalispell have increased.  Personnel started at 135 and the number is now at 455.  

After lightning struck dry trees on Saturday, July 8, crews have been working non-stop to contain them. 

According to the command center's website, the largest of the fires, Rogers Mountain Lazier Fire 3 has burned 1,140 acres and at this point is thirty percent contained. 

The Rogers Mountain Fire has burned seventy-eight acres and is now sixty-nine percent contained. 

A smaller fire located north of Pleasant Valley is completely contained and the fire will now be placed in patrol status and constantly monitored.  Fire officials tell us that even though the fires are out the ground still is smoldering.

All that fire crews can ask for is wet and cool weather.  Unfortunately, the forecast only predicts a small chance of scattered rain.  And if a thunderstorm does roll into the area crews are worried the wind from the storm will spread the Lazier fire further.  A cold front is expected to move through Sunday July 16th bringing the potential for strong gusty winds.

