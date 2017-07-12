Personnel increases to fight Kalispell fires

The number of personnel fighting the five fires on the Highway 2 corridor in Kalispell have increased. Personnel started at 135 and the number is now at 237.

After lightning struck dry trees on Saturday, July 8, crews have been working non-stop to contain them.

According to the command center's website, the largest of the fires, Rogers Mountain Lazier Fire 3 has burned 1,140 acres and at this point is thirty percent contained.

The Rogers Mountain Fire has burned sixty-nine acres and is now forty-five percent contained.

A smaller fire located north of Pleasant Valley is completely contained and crews will begin to clean up today.

All that fire crews can ask for is wet and cool weather. Unfortunately, the forecast only predicts a small chance of scattered rain. And if a thunderstorm does roll into the area crews are worried the wind from the storm will spread the Lazier fire further.