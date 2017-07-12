Evergreen resident left with nothing after house fire

An Evergreen resident is left with nothing after a fire severely burned his home on the afternoon of July 11.

Around 4:00 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Drive in Evergreen. This was the home of Jason Aubrey. Aubrey had lived in his home for four years and tells us had actually been repainting and reconstruction the property.

He was at work when he got the call that his house was on fire. Not knowing how serious the fire was when he arrived on scene he tells us he was in shock and disbelief.

Aubrey says, "When I got into my car a little after 5:00 my phone was blowing up, everyone letting me know that my house was on fire."

Luckily, no one was in the house at the time of the fire. And both of his dogs and cats escaped. Evergreen Fire Commander Ben Covington tells us the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Covington will be making several trips to the neighborhood to piece together a timeline and origin of the fire.

With only the clothes on his back and thousands of dollars lost Aubrey tells me the road to rebuilding is going to be difficult.

Aubrey explains, "I lost everything, it’s just starting over."

For now, Aubrey will be staying with his parents in Marion or friends in the area.