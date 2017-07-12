Tester rakes in cash as he awaits GOP challenger

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has added another $2 million to his campaign war chest as he prepares to face his eventual Republican opponent.



The two-term senator from Big Sandy is expected to have one of the fiercest re-election battles in 2018, and he has been feverishly raising money.



His campaign says he already has $4.7 million in hand as of June 30. Friday is the deadline for filing latest quarterly campaign report to the Federal Election Commission.



A Republican front runner has yet to emerge, as top-tier candidates have chosen against running, including state Attorney General Tim Fox and former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. Zinke was an obvious choice until he became President Donald Trump's Interior Secretary.



Several lesser-known Republicans have already announced bids.

