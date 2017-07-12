Gallatin National Forest asking for public comment on revisions

The Custer Gallatin National Forest invites public review and feedback on two Plan Revision products; the Wilderness Inventory and the draft Eligible Wild and Scenic Rivers. Feedback is most useful by August 12, 2017.

The Wilderness Inventory identifies a broad sweep of lands that are generally unroaded and undeveloped. The inventory areas will be further evaluated for wilderness character. The process will include interactive mapping system identifying the criteria and the lands that meet the criteria for the Wilderness Inventory and allows for public feedback.

This system has found 30 rivers that are initially identified as Eligible Wild and Scenic Rivers.

Feedback may also be emailed to cgplanrevision@fs.fed.us

The Plan Revision Team will host four webinars across multiple time zones on Adobe Connect.

On July 19, two webinars focus on Wild and Scenic Rivers. Each webinar presents the same material; they are repeated to allow people to choose a time that would be more convenient.

July 19, 2017 Wild and Scenic Rivers

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM MST

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM MST

Both webinars online at https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/cgfpr-500/

On July 26 two webinars focus on focus on the Wilderness Inventory. Again, the same material is presented at each webinar.

July 26, 2017 Wilderness Inventory

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM MST

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM MST

Both webinars online at https://usfs.adobeconnect.com/cgfpr-1000/