More than 803,000 visits to Yellowstone Park in June

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.



The National Park Service counted more than 803,000 visits last month. In June 2016, the park welcomed over 838,000 visitors.



During the first six months of this year, the park has hosted about 1.3 million visits, down 5.5 percent from the same period in 2016.

